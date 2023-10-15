Mariah The Scientist’s “From A Woman” Energizes Our “R&B Season” Playlist Update

October's starting to get chillier by the day, and what better way to heat yourself up than with our steamy R&B Season playlist update? Moreover, we complied the very best of the best new soulful releases of the week for your listening pleasure. Leading the pack is Mariah The Scientist's new single "From A Woman," which also got a companion piece from her boo, Young Thug. Of course, it's quite the slow burn, with watery synths, soothing but understated vocals, and a steady and tension-building trap-inspired rhythm. Still, eventually she belts out and reaches for those higher notes with ease, and it's a heartening and loyalty-based track.

Futhermore, the submerged and atmospheric tendencies of this R&B Season playlist update continue with each addition. Next up is Chxrry22 and Vory's "Never Had This," which is a little more menacing and slightly heavy than the previous cut in comparison. However, since both singers lean into the drama and into the fast-flowing thought processes on this cut, they share a lot of chemistry here. Most importantly, though, it creates an engaging contrast that doesn't drain the track of its life or energy, which is a feat with a slower soundscape.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Another R&B Season highlight this week came courtesy of Layton Greene, whose gorgeous tone captures the spotlight on her new single "Something." Even thought it's the main draw of the song, this instrumental actually picks things up a little bit tempo and energy-wise on our playlist rotation. It's a little more playfully lustful, and the extra percs and deep bass hits give it a stronger first-listen impact. In addition to all that, it might just be the catchiest main melody on this entire roster of new R&B releases this week.

Meanwhile, we have two more tracks to go through, both of which are pretty big collaborations. Bryson Tiller assisted Sy Ari Da Kid on "Priorities," which is an ambient, low-key, but nonetheless vocally impressive song. Finally, the track "311!" not only evokes Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out" quite tastefully, but the jazzy and tender song is quite the posse cut. Gallant, sneek, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and Keyon Harrold crafted quite the beautiful song to end this off. Let us know what your favorite release of the week was and what we missed down in the comments below. Check out our R&B Season playlist above and come back to HNHH for more great music each week.

