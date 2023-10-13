Mariah The Scientist Delivers Young Thug Companion Piece With “From A Woman”

Mariah The Scientist has arrived with a smooth r&b track.

BYAlexander Cole
Mariah The Scientist Delivers Young Thug Companion Piece With “From A Woman”blur mask

Mariah The Scientist is currently dating none other than Young Thug. Overall, this romance probably hasn't been all that easy to maintain when you consider how Thugger is unfortunately in jail. He awaiting trial in the YSL RICO case, and fans are waiting to see how this all unfolds. Many are hoping for his release as they want to hear from him. However, Mariah has been able to give us some updates on the artist. For instance, she noted how Thugger likes to play Candy Crush in jail.

Yesterday, it was revealed that she would be dropping a track called "From A Woman." Well, just hours later, Young Thug revealed he would be coming out with "From A Man." Needless to say, these two tracks are seen as companion pieces to one another. We already reported on Thug's track, and now, it is time Mariah The Scientist's effort to get some shine. Below, you can stream the song, which serves as a great r&b jam.

Read More: Latto’s Sister Brooklyn Nikole Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With Flo Milli, Mariah The Scientist, And More

Mariah The Scientist Is

Mariah The Scientist is known for her incredible voice, and that is certainly showcased here. Moreover, we get some soft production that perfectly fits her vocal style. Young Thug's track was much more rap-oriented, so it makes sense that Mariah The Scientist gives us something different, yet complementary. Either way, if you're a fan of the artist, you will appreciate this one.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this new Mariah The Scientist track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the latest releases from all of your favorite artists. 2023 still has plenty of amazing projects on the horizon.

Quotable Lyrics:

I close my eyes and trust your plan
Won't no one force my hand
You've paid the cause for true romance
And you want my love again
I thought I seen it all before
And now I've seen so much more
And finally, some doors will close
But here's to open windows and

Read More: Mariah The Scientist Declares Young Thug Her “Baby Daddy” During Festival Set

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.