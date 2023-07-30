Latto’s Sister Brooklyn Nikole Celebrates Her 21st Birthday With Flo Milli, Mariah The Scientist, And More

Latto’s sister, Brooklyn Nikole, recently celebrated her 21st birthday in style. She wore a bright pink, fluffy getup inspired by Cam’Ron’s iconic 2002 look. The influencer and model turned up in Atlanta with various friends at the Brooklyn, NY-themed event. Flo Milli, Mariah The Scientist, and of course Latto, were also spotted in attendance.

Latto shared a heartfelt birthday message for her younger sister on social media. “Happy birthday to my other half! I’m so proud of the woman you’re becoming,” she began. “Stay ambitious and humble. You truly have a heart of gold. Your compassion and loyalty is unmatched. The world is yours [as] long as I’m living! It’s always been us and it’ll forever be us! Watching you grow up is bittersweet, but it has been some of the highlights of my own life… I have so many wishes for your adult life, but I’ma just keep praying for you and watching God doing his thing!”

Brooklyn Nikole’s Outfit Inspo

A sweet clip shared from the night of the party also reveals a luxury birthday gift Brooklyn Nikole received from her rap star sister. The newly 21-year-old got a new whip in honor of her birthday, sharing a hug with Latto after the reveal. It’s clear that Latto was filled with joy at the opportunity to spoil her “other half.”

Latto has some celebrating of her own to do lately, as she recently broke records with her collaboration with her new track “Seven.” The song is a collaboration with BTS’ Jungkook, and is now the biggest streaming debut for a rapper on Spotify. It also became the 24-year-old’s first No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100. Aside from her music career, Latto also recently made her debut as “Sloane” on the hit TV series Grown-Ish. She wowed fans with her performance, showing viewers that she’s got more to offer than just bars.

