Latto Gifts Her Sister A New Car For Her 21st Birthday

Latto pulled out the stops for her sisters birthday. We’ve seen plenty of rappers gift their family members some elaborate presents for their big days. The newest one is Latto, who gifted her sister Brooklyn a new car to celebrate her 21st birthday. In an adorable video posted online the rapper gives her sister a new car as part of an elaborate birthday setup. Fellow celebs like Yung Miami rushed to the comments to celebrate alongside the pair.

Latto has been subject to quite a bit of news lately. Just yesterday she became the newest rapper to get a major deal with a fast food company. Wing Stop announced the new “Latto’s Lemon Herb Remix” combo meal. In a flashy trailer for the collab the “Big Energy” rapper pulls up in a decked out Wing Stop car before picking up her own meal. The post doesn’t reveal specifically what is included in the combo or when it will be available to fans, but it’s expected to come soon.

Latto Gets A Car For Brooklyn

Latto has had a busy 2023 musically so far as well. She scored a hit song earlier this year with “Put It On Da Floor Again.” The track featured Cardi B and peaked at number 13 on the Hot 100. She could have another major chart hit in the near future with a track she released last week. She teamed up with BTS member and K-Pop superstar Jung Kook for a new song called “Seven.” The track immediately broke a number of streaming records and has reached nearly 100 million Spotify streams in just a week.

“Seven” will make its debut on the Hot 100 next week and it could potentially reach even higher than “Put It On Da Floor Again.” Latto is coming off one of the biggest rap hits of 2022 with her song “Big Energy.” What do you think of Latto getting her sister a car for her birthday? Let us know in the comment section below.

