BTS has had a busy year so far, both as a group and with the various members working solo. Last month they released “Take Two” a surprise new single celebrating the band’s 10th anniversary. Earlier this year, Jimin’s solo single “Like Crazy” rocketed up the Hot 100 to debut at number one. Now, Jungkook is looking to match that feat and he’s bringing Latto along for the ride. After teasing the single for weeks, he dropped the official teaser trailer a few days ago. That’s where it was first announced that the “Big Energy” hitmaker would be featuring on the song.

The song released last night alongside a much hyped music video. The music video accompanying “Seven” has already reached more than 25 million views less than 24 hours after it was posted. On streaming the song comes with three different versions. There’s standard clean and explicit versions as well as an instrumental cut of the track. Many fans have honed in on the explicit version of the song, which certainly lives up to that promise. Unlike some of the biggest crossover k-pop hits in recent years, the track isn’t at all shy about its subject matter.

Latto Joins A K-Pop Smash In The Making

Latto has already made her mark on the charts with a new single earlier this year. She teamed up with fellow rap hitmaker Cardi B on the track “Put It On Da Floor Again.” The song soared up to number 13 on the hot 100 and has stuck around in the top 40 ever since.

Latto also had one of the biggest rap hits of last year “Big Energy.” The track took a while to rise up the charts and catch on with radio play but it ultimately became one of the biggest hits of 2022. What do you think about Latto and Jungkook’s new song? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Latto Warns Fans Not To Throw Objects On Stage

Quotable Lyrics:

Goin’ to the sun-up, we ain’t gettin’ no sleep

Seven days a week, seven different sheets

Seven different angles, I can be your fantasy