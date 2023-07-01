Fans throwing objects on stage during concerts has become a weirdly common issue in recent months. Sexyy Redd walked out of her Summer Smash show when fans wouldn’t stop throwing various things at her. Drake was hit in the arm with a phone during the opening night of his “It’s All A Blur” tour. At a later stop, a bra was thrown on stage, which he seemed to find preferable. The first major incident came a few months ago when pop singer Bebe Rexha was hit in the face by a phone on stage. She ended up needing stitches and the images of her injury later went viral. Now in a new video, Latto warned fans to not make her the next artist hit by something on stage.

In the middle of a show Latto stop to address a fan directly about throwing stuff on stage. “Throw it again, imma beat yo a*s,” she ways without mincing words. Fans in the comment section of the post came to her defense. “I don’t even blame her cause why tf y’all be throwing stuff at people ? That’s disrespectful,” one of the top comments reads. “How did throwing sh*t at performers become a thing?! Y’all just be doing stup!d sh*t,” another reads. Clearly many artists and fans aren’t happy with the new trend of throwing things on stage.

Latto Tells Fan Not To Throw Things On Stage

Latto already has one hit song under her belt in 2023. While her song “Put It On Da Floor” didn’t initially take off, it’s found a route to success. That was mainly done through a remix with Cardi B called “Put It On Da Floor Again.” That remix propelled the song to its peak spot at number 13 on the Hot 100.

Latto could have another hit collaboration in her future. Just yesterday BTS member Jungkook announced that she features on his upcoming new single “Seven.” What do you think of Latto threatening a fan over throwing objects on stage? Let us know in the comment section below.

