BTS fans have had an eventful 2023. While the band hasn’t released a new project since last year’s Proof they did drop a new single last month. “Take Two” has already become a major hit in just over a month, racking up over 100 million streams on Spotify. But what’s really been keeping the BTS Army busy is the various solo releases from members. Jimin alone has dropped the massive hit song “Like Crazy” which debuted at #1 on the Hot 100. The EP it was attached to Face also soared up the charts following its release. Jimin was also a part of “Angel Pt.1” and “Pt. 2” from this year’s Fast And Furious soundtrack.

Now the Army is getting even more to chew on. For weeks Jungkook has been teasing the release of a new song called “Seven.” Earlier today he dropped an official trailer for the track on YouTube which ended with a major reveal. The song contains a feature and it totally recontextualizes the meaning of its name. Latto, who released her aptly titled album 777 last year will join Jungkook on the track. She quote tweeted an announcement of the song and shouted out the BTS Army.

Latto And Jungkook Join Forces

If the song becomes a hit, like most BTS adjacent tracks do it would be another successful drop for Latto. Earlier this year she dropped “Put It On Da Floor” and while the single didn’t take off at first, it did after a remix. “Put It On Da Floor Again” saw Latto teaming up with Cardi B and the track went on to peak at number 13 on the Hot 100.

After the success of “Put It On Da Floor Again,” Latto thanked Cardi B. The gift she gave the “I Like It” rapper turned heads online when she posted it. Cardi was gifted a 10k Chanel bag, more specifically a blue variant that is already sold out online. What do you think of Latto teaming up with Jungkook of BTS? Let us know in the comment section below.

