k-pop
- MusicIce Spice K-Pop Mashup Goes ViralFans have rediscovered the proposed mashup between Spice and XG.By Ben Mock
- MusicLatto's Guest Verses In 2023, RankedLatto achieved her first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper in 2023.By Demi Phillips
- SongsJung Kook Crosses Over Into Hip Hop Again With Jack Harlow On "3D"Jung Kook is once again teaming up with an American rapper.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJack Harlow To Appear On New Song With BTS Member Jung KookThe pair will face some high expectations coming into their first collab.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay Park Net Worth 2023: What Is The Rapper Worth?From Seattle to Seoul, Jay Park transcends borders, melding R&B, hip-hop, and K-pop into a global symphony.By Jake Skudder
- MusicCoi Leray Treats Fans To Even More Thirst Traps On InstagramCoi Leray once again returned to Instagram to share some more photos with fans.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicThe Weeknd Gives Fans A Look Behind The Scenes Of "K-Pop" Music VideoThe Weeknd shared some new photos from the "K-Pop" video shoot.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipSZA & Travis Scott Fuel Dating Rumors Due To Her Cameo In "K-POP" Music VideoFans think there might be "Love Galore" between these two.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Music VideosTravis Scott, Bad Bunny, & The Weeknd Perform At A Stadium In Visual For "K-Pop"Travis Scott has delivered his first music video from "Utopia."By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott Drops "K-Pop," Fans Declare It Song Of The SummerTravis Scott fans seem to think "K-Pop" will run the summer.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLatto Under Fire For Old Offensive TweetsRight after releasing a new single with K-Pop star Jungkook Latto had some of her old tweets dug up.By Lavender Alexandria
- SongsLatto Teams Up With BTS Member Jungkook On Raunchy Song "Seven"K-Pop star Jungkook teams up with Latto for a new song.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLatto Is Teaming Up With Jungkook Of BTS For New SingleLatto has a new track with an unexpected collaborator coming soon.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicK-Pop Star Kris Wu Arrested On Rape Charges: ReportThe Chinese-Canadian superstar faces charges in China.
By Taya Coates
- GossipRapper Kris Wu, One Of China's Biggest Stars, Accused Of Sexual Abuse: ReportThe superstar entertainer has been accused of luring, coercing, and sexually assaulting girls, some minors, but he adamantly denies the accusations.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsJoe Biden Confirms He Is A K-Pop Fan: "K-Pop Fans Are Universal"Joe Biden says that K-Pop fans are "universal."By Cole Blake
- MusicAnderson .Paak Praises K-Pop, Says He's Open To BTS CollabAnderson .Paak says his son is a massive BTS fan.By Cole Blake
- NewsBlackpink Enlist Cardi B For New Song "Bet You Wanna"Cardi B surprises her fans by popping up on BLACKPINK's debut album, featuring on "Bet You Wanna".By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsK-Pop Stans & TikTok Users Sabotage Attendance At Trump Rally: ReportTikTok users and K-Pop fans appear to be the cause for low turnout for Donald Trump's latest rally.By Cole Blake
- RandomK-Pop Stans Take Over Racist "#WhiteLivesMatter" Twitter HashtagK-Pop stans prove that they still have control of the internet after taking over two hashtags that white supremacists were using: "#WhiteOutWednesday" and "#WhiteLivesMatter."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureK-Pop Star Lies About Coronavirus Status For April Fool's DayK-Pop singer/actor Kim Jaejoong claimed he had been hospitalized with COVID-19 but it was all part of a dumb April Fool's Day joke.By Alex Zidel
- MusicK-Pop Star Ailee Responds After Backlash For Posting Photo With Chris Brown"I DO NOT THINK LIGHTLY OF ANY ABUSES."By Chantilly Post
- CrimeTwo K-Pop Stars Sentenced To Prison For Sexual Assault: ReportK-pop stars Jung Joon-young and Choi Jong-hoon were convicted of rape this week.By Kevin Goddard