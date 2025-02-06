Megan Thee Stallion Joins PSY To Star In K-Pop Competition Series

Megan Thee Stallion and PSY will be teaming up to star in a new K-Pop competition series for Apple TV+ titled, KPOPPED. According to a press release for the series, the show will welcome western stars to perform reworkings of their biggest songs and they'll be collaborating with K-pop icons to do so.
In each of the episodes, "western icons reimagine one of their biggest hits, collaborating with top-tier K-pop idols to deliver spectacular battle performances, with a live Seoul-based audience picking the winner of the best new K-popped song." In addition to appearing on the show, Megan will serve as an executive producer alongside several others including Moira Ross, Richie, Miky Lee, and Greg Foster. The press release makes no mention of when KPOPPED will be hitting Apple TV+. Check out an announcement for the show below.
Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Are Still Friends
The announcement comes after Megan Thee Stallion was roped into headlines earlier this week by Cardi B. The Invasion of Privacy rapper teamed up with Megan's ex, Pardison Fontaine, for a new single titled, "Toot It." In turn, fans of Megan began harassing Cardi on social media. Addressing the situation on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, Cardi explained that she's still friends with both of them.
“I wanna make this very clear,” she said. “When I f*ck with two people and I like two people, I stay away from their sh*t. Because when it comes to relationships, some bullsh*t will always happen. And one thing about me, I’m gonna stay neutral and I’m gonna stay the f*ck out of it. Both of y’all can attest that that’s how I really am. I don’t wanna hear nothing because I f*ck with both of y’all and God forbid some sh*t happen, I don’t want to be in the middle of nobody’s sh*t. None of that sh*t is my f*cking business.”
[Via]