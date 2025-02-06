Megan Thee Stallion Joins PSY To Star In K-Pop Competition Series

BY Cole Blake 213 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion is teaming up with Apple TV+ for a new series.

Megan Thee Stallion and PSY will be teaming up to star in a new K-Pop competition series for Apple TV+ titled, KPOPPED. According to a press release for the series, the show will welcome western stars to perform reworkings of their biggest songs and they'll be collaborating with K-pop icons to do so.

In each of the episodes, "western icons reimagine one of their biggest hits, collaborating with top-tier K-pop idols to deliver spectacular battle performances, with a live Seoul-based audience picking the winner of the best new K-popped song." In addition to appearing on the show, Megan will serve as an executive producer alongside several others including Moira Ross, Richie, Miky Lee, and Greg Foster. The press release makes no mention of when KPOPPED will be hitting Apple TV+. Check out an announcement for the show below.

Read More: Cardi B Defends Collaborating With Pardison Fontaine As Megan Thee Stallion Fans Unleash

Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Are Still Friends

The announcement comes after Megan Thee Stallion was roped into headlines earlier this week by Cardi B. The Invasion of Privacy rapper teamed up with Megan's ex, Pardison Fontaine, for a new single titled, "Toot It." In turn, fans of Megan began harassing Cardi on social media. Addressing the situation on X (formerly Twitter) Spaces, Cardi explained that she's still friends with both of them.

“I wanna make this very clear,” she said. “When I f*ck with two people and I like two people, I stay away from their sh*t. Because when it comes to relationships, some bullsh*t will always happen. And one thing about me, I’m gonna stay neutral and I’m gonna stay the f*ck out of it. Both of y’all can attest that that’s how I really am. I don’t wanna hear nothing because I f*ck with both of y’all and God forbid some sh*t happen, I don’t want to be in the middle of nobody’s sh*t. None of that sh*t is my f*cking business.”

Read More: HNHH's Black History Month Playlist Of Power: Songs Of Strength & Struggle

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Pop Culture Cardi B Defends Collaborating With Pardison Fontaine As Megan Thee Stallion Fans Unleash 2.1K
Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At Madison Square Garden In New York City Music Cardi B Pops Out For Surprise Performance, Teases "Wanna Be" Remix With Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla 1.9K
Cardi B New Album Title Release Date Hip Hop News Music Cardi B Has Release Date But No Title For New Album, Says She & Megan "Tricked" Fans 726
Out Alpha The Alpha Songs Megan Thee Stallion Gets Theatrical On "Out Alpha The Alpha" 1.9K