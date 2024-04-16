Cardi B Seen Working With Pardison Fontaine, Leading Fans To Speculate This

Cardi B and Pardison Fontaine have been linked to each other for quite a few years. Both rappers have worked extensively together, with the latter helping the femcee write some of most recognizable hits. Some of those include "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion, "Money," "Up," and even "Bodak Yellow." Pardi has also been quoted numerous times, praising the gritty New York hitmaker. "Cardi’s a genius, period – on so many levels. I say this all the time. She would’ve been a star no matter what she chose to do," Fontaine said.

"She would have been a star. That’s what she is. She really pioneered a lot of the energy that you see on the internet right now." With the two artists having so much mutual respect for one another, it was no surprise to see them in the recording booth recently. A clip shared by Live Bitez and from what appeared to be an Instagram live, Cardi and Pardi were laughing it up and joking around with each other.

Cardi B & Pardison Fontaine Chop It Up In The Booth

But internet trolls in the comments section always having negative to say even when it comes to wholesome moments like this. Fans were making jokes that Pardi is writing another hit for Cardi, "A song he wrote… duh," one person wrote. Another was even going as far as to call out the femcee for working with Megan Thee Stallion's ex. "Wait how u working with your friends opps," she asked. What comes out of these sessions remains to be seen, but we just hope its fire.

