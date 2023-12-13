Pardison Fontaine Discusses Cause Of Megan Thee Stallion Split

Pardison Fontaine says that dishonesty was a primary cause for his breakup with Megan Thee Stallion. He discussed their relationship during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Wednesday, revealing that he will always "wish her the best."

"There's a laundry list of reasons that could've caused us to be apart," Fontaine began. When pressed as to whether he still has feelings for her, he added: "Listen, I'm a person that believes love doesn't go away. It changes. And that's another thing I've stated. I'll always want well for her. I'm not a person that wants bad for her. I'm not out here calling her all types of such and such. I've never even discussed some of the things on that song with my closet friends. When the song came out, people was like, 'Yo, that? This happened?' I never ever once would talk bad about her to anyone. I do wish her the best."

Pardison Fontaine & Megan Thee Stallion Attend BET Awards

Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attend the 21st BET Awards at L.A. Live on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images)

From there, Fontaine explains that when he found out she lied about something, he "had to second guess where we was at." He added: "It did damage. Internal. I don't know if it made us break apart, but it definitely took a blow to me." While he remained vague, there have been many rumors as to what caused the split. Megan even referenced infidelity in her song, "Cobra."

Pardison Fontaine Discusses Megan Thee Stallion

Despite the latest comments, fans in the comments of The Shade Room weren't happy with Fontaine. "Nothing bro said believable as he sit there in that sleeveless wool v-neck sweater, durag and no waves," one user joked. Another wrote: "Imagine the only reason you’re getting interviews or attention is because of a diss track you made about your ex." Be on the lookout for further updates on Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion on HotNewHipHop.

