Pardison Fontaine Gives Cardi B Credit As A Pioneer

The praise puts Cardi in an awkward position with Megan Thee Stallion.

BYLavender Alexandria
Pardison Fontaine's "Sext8pe" Listening Session

It's been a busy time recently for Pardison Fontaine and Cardi B. In Pardi's case, a breakup with Megan Thee Stallion had already put him in the public eye. But that became even more the case when Megan released her new single "Cobra" which discusses the fallout from their breakup. One particular lyric that accuses Pardi of cheating on her made the rounds online and sparked all-new debate about the former couple.

Speaking of former couples, Cardi B and Offset's status is very much up in the air. The two have been one of rap music's definitive couples for years but that could change. Despite collaborating on a pair of songs from Offset's new album Set It Off just a few months ago, they seem to have hit a rough patch. It started when fans noticed that the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram and escalated to a tailspin of rumors about their future. Cardi B threw gasoline on the fire when she went on Instagram Live to address the rumors and described herself as "single." Now, Pardi and Cardi are sharing headlines together post-controversy. Check out why below.

Pardison Fontaine Gives Cardi B Her Flowers

In a recent interview with Complex, Pardison Fontaine has quite a bit of praise for the "I Like It" hitmaker. He references past comments he's made about Cardi being a marketing genius and claims that she would have succeeded in anything she chose to pursue. He also claims that she "pioneered a lot of the energy" that you seem among female rappers online right now.

The comments may put Cardi in an interesting position as she's a friend and collaborator of Megan Thee Stallion. The two teamed up for a second time earlier this year on "Bongos." That track was a follow-up of sorts to the massively successful 2020 mega-hit "WAP." What do you think of Pardison Fontaine praising Cardi B right after she reportedly broke up with Offset and just a month after he separated from Megan Thee Stallion? Let us know in the comment section below.

