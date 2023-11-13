Pardison Fontaine Dances With Jada Kingdom At The Club: Watch

Pardison Fontaine was spotted dancing with Jada Kingdom in the club in a video circulating on social media. The moment comes after the two seemingly confirmed they were an item at NYFW, earlier this year. When The Shade Room shared the clip on Instagram, fans quickly began discussing his previous relationship with Megan Thee Stallion.

One user wrote: "It’s funny how y’all never posted this person before he dated Megan now y’all care who he is dating after her." Another theorized that Megan's trial regarding the Tory Lanez shooting pushed Fontaine away: "Hear me out I feel like Pardi backed off from Meg and started moving foul after all that mess came out during the trial. Notice he was very vocal at the beginning then as the trial went on he got real quiet. Yea I think he felt played."

Pardison Fontaine Poses With Megan Thee Stallion At The 40/40 Club

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: Pardison "Pardi" Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion attends 40/40 Club Celebrates 18-Year Anniversary With Star-Studded Event at 40 / 40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for 40/40 Club)

As for Fontaine's relationship with Megan Thee Stallion, the two haven't spoken at length about what led to the breakup. However, in her latest single, "Cobra," Megan hinted at infidelity in one of her romances. “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his dick sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin'," Megan raps. “Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s*** I can take.” Check out the clip of Pardison Fontaine dancing with Jada Kingdom at the club below.

Pardison Fontaine Dances With Jada Kingdom

Megan Thee Stallion and Fontaine confirmed their relationship back in 2021. Breakup rumors began surfacing over two years later when Megan stepped out with Romelu Lukaku. Be on the lookout for further updates on Pardison Fontaine and Jada Kingdom on HotNewHipHop.

