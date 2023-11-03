Jada Kingdom Shares Flowers From Pardison Fontaine Amid Megan Thee Stallion Cheating Rumors

The Internet went ablaze on Friday morning (November 3) due to Megan Thee Stallion's solo comeback single, "Cobra." Moreover, fans are pointing to a particular set of lines on the track that suggest that her former partner Pardison Fontaine cheated on her. "Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin'," the Houston MC raps on the song. “Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this s**t I can take." However, despite a lot of fan speculation and gossip running around this, Fontaine's new boo is here to defend him for better or worse.

Moreover, Jada Kingdom recently posted a bouquet of flowers that Pardison Fontaine apparently got for her, amid all this cheating drama. As such, not only does it show that they're still going strong, but it also implies that he has her full support on this matter. As of writing this article, it doesn't look like Megan Thee Stallion has elaborated further on this interpretation of these bars, whether it's only as related to Pardi or roping Jada Kingdom into this. Either way, having another person integrated into this equation will certainly make things much spicier.

Jada Kingdom Supports Pardison Fontaine As Megan Thee Stallion Fans Drag Him

However, that seems to come at a cost, that being Pardison Fontaine's privacy and peace online, and we can't imagine it will get easier. For example, he had to limit Instagram comments on his page because, following the release of "Cobra,

die-hard Megan Thee Stallion supporters began to attack him and drag him online. As much as fans want to defend, protect, and advocate for their favorites, especially someone who's gone through as much as Meg, it's never healthy or useful to harass individuals for situations like these. This is a relationship issue, not a shooting or a lawsuit for unfair contracts, and their personal lives are the only thing at stake here.

Meanwhile, hopefully that hate train dies down and listeners can instead focus on the emotional and artistic growth that Tina Snow clearly wants to communicate with her music. With this new phase in her career, a lot of that process will consist of unpacking her past and crafting a new way to move in the future. We wish that Megan Thee Stallion can heal in this way in her personal life and not worry about what her fans are saying about it. For more news on her, Pardison Fontaine, and Jada Kingdom, log back into HNHH.

