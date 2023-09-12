Pardison Fontaine & Jada Kingdom Confirm Their Relationship By Holding Hands At NYFW

New York Fashion Week has officially wrapped for another season, but we're still digesting all of the incredible outfits that made their debut on the runway, as well as those worn by our favourite celebrities. Plenty of hip-hop's finest were in attendance at parties over the past few days, with figures like Ice Spice, Doja Cat, and Coi Leray already sharing their photo dumps on Instagram. Another duo that's making headlines is Pardison Fontaine and Jada Kingdom, who seemingly confirmed their relationship.

The Shade Room has been hinting at a romance blossoming between the two since spotting Fontaine's jewellery in the Jamaican's birthday photo dump earlier this month. Kingdom left a comment on one of the posts to address the rumours. While she didn't specifically claim the lyricist as her man, she did make it known that she's already grown tired of her love life being the talk of the town. Regardless, when the "D**kmatized" hitmaker stepped out with Pardi during NYFW, the latest photos of them became the centre of public discourse.

Jada Kingdom is Living Lavish in New York

In paparazzi photos captured of the pair, the "Hoop Earrings" artist confidently strolls down the sidewalk in a green polo shirt and leather shorts. His silver accessories are sitting around his neck and wrists, and narrow sunglasses shield his eyes from the camera flashes. On his arm, Kingdom looks as glamorous as ever, covering her curves from the impending fall weather in black trousers and a white tee.

Seeing as Pardi and Thee Stallion never officially confirmed their breakup with fans, it's not surprising to see him keeping this new romance lowkey. Now that it's out in the open, however, it likely won't be long before we see him spoiling Jada Kingdom in all the sweet ways he used to treat his ex. Since we can't share the couple's NYFW photos directly on HNHH, you can find those by clicking the Via below.

