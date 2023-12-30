Pardison Fontaine's Birthday Has Jada Kingdom Celebrating Her Man

We became accustomed to seeing Pardison Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion loving all up on each other during their relationship. Their break-up was much less public than their PDA, but as always, fans eventually found out the tea that led the Hot Girl and her longtime beau to go their separate ways. On "Cobra," Meg told the world about her ex's infidelity, which he's since admitted to. However, on his "THEE PERSON" diss track, Pardi didn't hold back when coming for the Houston native and her alleged liposuction, toxic friendships, and much more.

Now that backlash from that has (mostly) died down, the "Hoop Earrings" hitmaker is celebrating his 34th birthday and looking forward to the future. He and Jamaican songstress Jada Kingdom look like they're still going strong, and she even gave him a sweet shoutout on her Story to commemorate the occasion. "Happy Birthday Poppah!!! 🥰💕," the foreign baddie wrote over an NSFW image of Fontaine holding her in the air.

Pardison Fontaine Looks in Love AF on His 34th B-Day

Beneath her sheer pants, Kingdom's bodacious behind and large thigh tattoo are clearly visible. Many have expressed envy over Fontaine's ability to bag baddie after baddie, some of them arguing that dating Thee Stallion and his latest lover in the same lifetime simply isn't fair. We're unsure what the multi-talent is planning for this next chapter of life, but we're curious to hear what other bars he's been waiting to unleash in 2024.

Pardison Fontaine has put out some bangers on his own accord throughout his career, but many people often forget the part he's played in writing some of our favourite femcee's biggest hits. Besides working with Cardi B on "Backin' It Up," the birthday boy also gave her "Be Careful" for her debut Invasion of Privacy album, which remains in rotation to this day. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

