Jada Kingdom & Pardison Fontaine Spark Dating Rumours As He Appears In Multiple Photos

For a hot minute, Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine were one of the most highly favoured young couples making their mark on the music industry. We didn't actually get any collaborations from them in the studio. However, they were still one of social media's favourite pairs to idolize. Unfortunately, they privately went their separate ways. The split was seemingly in part due to the stress the rap diva was under amid Tory Lanez's shooting trial. In the time since then, Thee Stallion has been spotted spending time with several athletes. Elsewhere, Pardi has mostly kept a low profile.

As we move closer to cuffing season, however, the multi-talent has been spending time with another starlet – Jada Kingdom. The 25-year-old hails from Kingston, Jamaica, and is best known for songs such as "GPP," "Tek It," and "D**kmatized." Much like the Houston Hottie, the foreign performer also has a bodacious body she's certainly not shy about showing off.

Pardison Fontaine Appears to Be Spending Time with a New Woman

Fontaine hasn't publicly claimed Jada as his new lover yet, however, eagle-eyed internet sleuths have spotted him in several of her recent posts. The first was earlier this month, when the island gyal shared photos from her birthday party, including more than one with a faceless Black man rocking a familiar chain.

The 33-year-old's jewelry has become the easiest way to identify him lately, as a stack of bracelets on a man's wrist in new IG pictures posted by Kingdom look awfully similar to what we've seen Fontaine rock in the past.

Jada Kingdom and Others React

"Ye ye ye ok," Jada Kingdom wrote in @theshaderoom's comments when she saw the latest post about her and Pardi. Others have also been sharing their opinion, with a surprising number of people in support of Thee Stallion's ex's latest quest for love. Keep scrolling to read some of the discourse, and let us know what you think of the rumoured new couple in the comments below.

