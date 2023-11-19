Jada Kingdom & Pardison Fontaine Party Together Amid Megan Thee Stallion Diss Track Drama

When Pardison Fontaine pressed upload on his "THEE PERSON" diss track aimed at Megan Pete (better known as Megan Thee Stallion) earlier this weekend, he had to know a firestorm of reactions would come flooding in shortly after. Throughout his poignant song, the lyricist accuses his former lover of lying about her sexual history and having liposuction, among other things. The lengthy rant about her poor behaviour comes after she revealed his infidelity led to their relationship's demise on her "Cobra" single earlier this month.

While Meg didn't name-drop Pardi, it was obvious enough who she was taking shots at with her bars. He certainly didn't hold back in his response, which also mentions his new partner who's been standing by his side through all the drama. "Archive pics 'cause you can't delete it / Damn, see me with Jada Kingdom and then you went Jada Pinkett," the 33-year-old spits, noting that Thee Stallion only told the world about his wrongs after he went public with the Jamaican-born entertainer.

Pardison Fontaine Not Letting Thee Hotties Criticism Get Him Down

His notifications have likely been a mess since Friday (November 17) night, but according to new videos, he and Kingdom are still enjoying themselves. Rather than defending himself against critics, or relying on praise to boost his ego, Pardi was spotted outside with his other half, dancing and turning up to help keep their spirits high. It's unclear where the footage came from. Still, the pair was in good company while celebrating their young love and success.

Pardison Fontaine and Jada Kingdom certainly make a cute couple. However, he's not the only man in the industry to catch her attention this year. Back in the summer, it was Burna Boy who was name-dropping the 25-year-old, telling the world that he went all out for her by buying a luxury Birkin bag. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

