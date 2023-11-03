Jada Kingdom Defends Herself Amid Megan Thee Stallion “Cobra” Fallout

Megan Thee Stallion recently unveiled her new track "Cobra," sparking quite a bit of drama in the process. On the song, she appears to call out a past lover for receiving oral sex from another woman where she sleeps. "Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d**k sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin'," she rhymes. Fans speculate that the person who cheated on her was her ex, Pardison Fontaine. This, of course, resulted in him receiving a great deal of backlash from Meg's fans.

Jada Kingdom, Pardi's new girlfriend, has also been receiving some hate amid the cheating allegations. Rumors are swirling that she's the alleged other woman, making her a target for Meg's loyal fanbase. Things only got messier when amid the debacle, social media users noticed that she posted a photo of some flowers sent to her by none other than Pardi.

Jada Kingdom Denies Being Who Pardison Fontaine Allegedly Cheated With

Now, Jada's taken to Instagram to defend herself, shutting down rumors that she was who Pardi allegedly cheated on Meg with. "Sooo I guess i knew the lyrics before it dropped?" she began. "Right and I decided to post my flowers 8 hours before as a 'hint, hint it's me guys.' HUH???? Why??? The internet is a special place. I know it's gonna drive y'all cr*zy not to have someone specific to terrorize for y'all president but it wasn't me."

Jada's post has done little to control the rumors. It appears as though at least Pardi isn't too bothered by the cheating allegations, as he recently posted a simple clip in response. The clip in question features Future, stating, "it's an evil world we live in." How do you feel about the drama unfolding due to Megan Thee Stallion's new song? What do you think of Jada Kingdom taking to social media to defend herself? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

