Pardison Fontaine Invokes Future As Megan Thee Stallion Drama Ramps Up

Pardison Fontaine has been thrust into the spotlight today, although that probably isn't what he had planned. Overall, the artist was hit with some cheating allegations from his ex, Megan Thee Stallion. These allegations were made on the song "Cobra" which was released today. Within the track, Meg spoke about her mental health and how the last few years left her feeling suicidal. However, one moment that truly weighed heavily on her was catching her man in bed with another woman.

Of course, the internet immediately came to the conclusion that the man in question was Pardison Fontaine. Well, he immediately took notice of this and decided to get ahead of things by limiting his Instagram comments. He was a bit late to the party, but he still weathered the storm. Since that time, his new girlfriend Jada Kingdom has taken to IG with some photos he sent her. Meanwhile, he just took to his Instagram story, where he shared an interesting video.

Pardison Fontaine Seems To Respond

Below, you can see the infamous video of Future saying "it's an evil world we live in." Considering the fact that Future is the king of toxicity, it is surprising to see this video, in particular. However, Pardi could just be talking about the actual contents of what he is saying. Either way, this has been a banner day for Pardi, and not for the best of reasons. If anything, it is a day that he will surely never forget. It remains to be seen whether or not he will deliver a more in-depth response to Meg's allegations.

This is a situation that will likely continue to develop as the weekend marches on. Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

