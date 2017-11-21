jada
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Fends Off Home Invasion By Herself: ReportAccording to what law enforcement officials told TMZ, two men tried to break into the actress' home, but she scared them off.ByGabriel Bras Nevares12.5K Views
- MusicJada Kingdom Clowns Stefflon Don On Instagram Live: WatchJada was playing one of her opponent's diss tracks against her while streaming on the social media platform.ByGabriel Bras Nevares7.4K Views
- Pop CultureWill Smith Vibes With Jada Pinkett Lookalike At Art Basel MiamiThe two popped out for the festivities just as the actor's wife admitted that his infamous Oscars slap saved their marriage.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.1K Views
- MusicJadakiss Blasts Casino For Alleged Racial Profiling After They Kick Him OutEven though the rapper was spending a lot of money at a spot he was already a patron of, staff told him to leave for unknown reasons.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1097 Views
- Pop CultureBoosie Badazz Jokes About Jada Pinkett Smith & Tupac: "That's That Cherry Love"The Baton Rouge rapper insinuated that 'Pac took Jada's virginity, and also commented on their long history together.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.3K Views
- RelationshipsJada Kingdom Shares Flowers From Pardison Fontaine Amid Megan Thee Stallion Cheating RumorsThis speculation comes from the Houston MC's latest single "Cobra," and lit the Internet on fire. Jada's here to quell the flames.ByGabriel Bras Nevares4.1K Views
- StreetwearJadakiss Is Star-Struck By His New Chain Honoring The LOX's D-Block LabelPaul Mazza crafted the special piece for the legendary New York lyricist, dripped from edge to edge with diamonds.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.7K Views
- MusicJadakiss Tells The Story Of His Worst Show Ever To Dave EastMoral of the story: pack extra underwear when you're traveling.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.6K Views
- MusicAugust Alsina Hints At Retirement While Previewing New Music On IGThe rapper and singer took to IG to hint at some big news for his carer. ByTaylor McCloud16.1K Views
- SportsRajon Rondo's Relative Lashes Out At Chris Paul's Wife After Rockets-Lakers BrawlFamily Feud: NBA Edition.ByDevin Ch44.7K Views
- MusicJaden Smith's Three Style Icons: Tyler, The Creator, Batman & PoseidonJaden Smith chops it up with GQ.ByDevin Ch4.9K Views
- MusicJada Pinkett-Smith Celebrates Her & Eazy-E's Friendship With Throwback ClipJada Pinkett-Smith reminisces on her first meeting with the late Eazy-E. ByMitch Findlay4.9K Views
- MixtapesAlina Baraz's "Color Of You" Project Is A Lush Summer BackdropGet acquainted with Alina Baraz's latest.ByMilca P.6.3K Views
- MusicFabolous & Jadakiss Announce "Friday On Elm Street" Dropping FridayFabolous and Jadakiss are coming through with some new music on Friday. ByMitch Findlay6.6K Views