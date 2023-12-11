Will Smith Vibes With Jada Pinkett Lookalike At Art Basel Miami

Will Smith recently hit up Art Basel Miami over the week with what we thought was a familiar face. Rather, it turns out that he was just hanging out with someone who looks a lot like Jada Pinkett Smith, if only for her shaved head. There weren't any real signs of chemistry, PDA, or clear interactions between the two, so keep those rumors to yourself. You can check out pictures of the two with the "Via" link at the end of the article. Given all the drama that emerged around the Smith's relationship over recent years (particularly months), these kinds of rumors probably won't slow down. The irony is that Jada's alopecia is what warrants the comparison to this woman, and is also the core of her husband's Oscars slap that she believes saved their marriage.

"After all those years trying to figure out if I would leave Will’s side, it took that slap for me to see I will never leave him,” Jada Pinkett Smith told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Saturday (December 9). “Who knows where our relationship would be if that hadn’t happened?" What's more is that she called Will Smith's actions towards Chris Rock "the holy slap." According to the actress, "so many positive things came after it," and though their relationship isn't perfect, it's definitely on an upward trend after a lot of airing out... for better or worse.

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett At The 2022 Critics Choice Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

However, it's also interesting that Will Smith and Jada Pinkett aren't spending that much time together these days. Still, for big things like Thanksgiving and their children performing at the Camp Flog Gnaw festival recently, they present a united front. As such, we'd guess that they probably just have very busy schedules or are prioritizing some "me time" for themselves to balance out their dynamic. They also have their own projects to handle, such as the Fresh Prince's upcoming flick with Michael B. Jordan, I Am Legend 2.

Meanwhile, at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Saturday, he reflected on his personal life. "I have made tons of mistakes. Fame is a unique monster. You can’t get too excited when people say good things about you because then when people say bad things about you, you struggle and suffer more. I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world. I have to be clear about who I am and what I am attempting to do in the world, I cannot depend on others applauding me for me to stay focused on my mission. And at the same time, I am deeply human. And I am in the process of perfecting my virtue." For more news and the latest updates on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett, stick around on HNHH.

