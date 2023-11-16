Jada Pinkett Smith Says Will Smith Has Never Been With Another Man Amid Rumors

Jada Pinkett Smith is staunchly standing by her partner Will Smith amid rumors that he had a sexual relationship with his former male assistant and friend, Duane Martin. Moreover, this speculation emerged from a Tasha K interview with one of the actor's best friends, Brother Bilaal, who claimed he walked into the two engaging in anal intercourse in a dressing room. Of course, this has been the subject of a lot of scandalous conversation online, although many people don't believe that this alleged incident actually occurred. On her end, the actress immediately stuck up for him, and TMZ recently caught up with her in New York City on Wednesday (November 15) to get some more elaborate thoughts on the matter.

Furthermore, a reporter asked Jada Pinkett Smith if the Will Smith rumors were true, which she denied outright. Then, when they asked whether she's ever seen him with another man, she said, "Never, never, never." Not only that, but the Baltimore native also invited everyone watching to tune into her appearance on The Breakfast Club the following day. In that discussion, she also went into another big story concerning the couple: Jada's memoir Worthy and the bombshell revelations she included about their marriage.

Jada Pinkett Smith Reaffirms Her Support Of Will Smith: Watch

However, if you thought that this was the hardest that Jada Pinkett Smith was going to go concerning this, it looks like this won't end quietly. She also threatened Tasha K and Brother Bilaal with legal action, as this could constitute some form of defamation. It's not official and remains just a threat, but could pose some interesting ramifications for how we handle these cases today. Still, it's clear that their marriage as a whole will be the main point of interest here, not whatever salacious and gossip-fueled claims appear about either of them.

Meanwhile, plenty of other celebrities like Cardi B came to the Fresh Prince's defense amid these suppositions. If anyone knows what it's like to have lies spread about you, it's them. As such, we'll see whether this stays within the rumor mill or ends up in court one day. For more news and the latest updates on Jada Pinkett and Will Smith, check back in with HNHH.

