Jada Pinkett Smith Turned Into 2Pac In New Meme Amid Will Smith & Duane Martin Sex Rumors

Will Smith has already had a tough year. On top of gossip surrounding his estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith's new memoir, he's now been subject to speculation surrounding his sexuality. Earlier this week, his former friend Brother Bilaal sat down with Tasha K, spilling some alleged secrets about the actor. According to him, he once walked in on Smith getting it on with Duane Martin, which Smith denies.

His claims only added fuel to an already well-stoked fire, exploding into a barrage of jokes and memes on the internet. Jada has made it clear that she won't be tolerating the rumors, firing back after TMZ asked her about them this week. She was spotted leaving iHeartRadio offices in New York City yesterday (November 15) when the outlet pressed her about the allegations. "We suing!" she simply declared before hopping into her ride.

Ebro Summons “Jada Tupac Amaru Smith"

Apple Music’s Ebro Darden weighed in on the circulating clip, comparing it to a clip of 2Pac leaving an NYC courthouse in 1994 and famously spitting at reporters. “If you pause the screen when Jada says ‘We Suing’ it looks just like when Pac spits at the cameras. Who has the side by side?" he wrote on Twitter. Of course, internet users jumped on it, promptly putting together an image of Jada rocking 2Pac's iconic red bandana as well as the Detroit Red Wings jersey he wore while spitting at cameras. “The internet is undefeated,” Darden responded to the image, “Jada Tupac Amaru Smith.”

While the internet's having fun with the goofy image, Jada seems serious about taking legal action against those responsible for the rumors, calling them "ridiculous" during her recent appearance on The Breakfast Club. "It's one thing to have your opinion about somebody versus making up salacious, malicious stories." What do you think of the meme of Jada Pinkett Smith photoshopped to look like 2Pac? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

