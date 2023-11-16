Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Why She Didn’t Name August Alsina In Her Memoir

Jada Pinkett Smith recently appeared on The Breakfast Club, where she discussed her new memoir, Worthy. The book details her rocky relationship with her husband Will Smith, revealing that the two have them have actually been separated for seven years. Famously, she was linked to August Alsina at one point in their previously-unknown separation, which was dubbed an "entanglement."

Considering all that Pinkett Smith shared, some were surprised that she failed to mention Alsina's name in the book. Charlamagne Tha God asked her about this decision, which she claims was for his sake. According to her, the 31-year-old has been through quite a bit, and she didn't want to create even more stress in his life. "I felt like he’s been through enough," she explained. "You know what I mean? And I just wanted to be respectful in that manner.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Says August Alsina Has "Been Through Enough"

Charlamagne later went on to ask her whether or not she feels the need to "heal" that particular situation. “I’m definitely hoping at some point, for sure," she then replied. Alsina and Pinkett Smith met back in 2015 through her son Jaden. What began as a friendship eventually evolved into a romantic relationship. In 2020, he sat down with Angela Yee to speak on their romance, reflecting on the years he spent with Pinkett Smith.

"I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her," he explained. "I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it — so much so to the point that I can die right now and be okay with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody." What do you think of Jada Pinkett Smith's decision to to include August Alsina's name in her new memoir, Worthy? How do you feel about her explanation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

