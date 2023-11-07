Rick Ross Shares Thoughts On Jada Pinkett Smith And Her Memior: “Come On Jada, Chill Out Baby”

Rick Ross is making headlines with his candid opinions on actress Jada Pinkett Smith and her newly released memoir, Worthy. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the rapper didn't hold back, expressing his strong sentiments about Jada's book tour and the personal revelations it contained. Jada's memoir delved into the intricate details of her life and her relationship with husband Will Smith. The book left no stone unturned, offering an intimate look at the ups and downs of their marriage. Rick Ross had previously voiced his disapproval, particularly concerning how Jada openly discussed her and Will's private matters, causing him to reevaluate his own perspective on marriage.

In his recent interview with Rolling Stone, Rick Ross did not mince words when asked about Jada's book tour. Rozay made his opinion clear when he said he doesn't agree with Jada. He also said that she felt she was out of touch. "I don't think I agree with Jada Pinkett," he said. "To me, she's psychologically lost and needs some counseling. Jesus! What are you going to tell us next? When you tell us you haven't been together in six years, you haven't had sex in this many years, you don't have a prenuptial agreement — OK, what's next?"

Rick Ross Doesn't Hold Back

Rick Ross' unfiltered comments reflect the divergent opinions surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir and her candid revelations about her marriage. While some applaud her transparency, others, like Rick Ross, have reservations about it. Mostly due to the debate of the extent to which such personal matters should be shared with the public. Regardless of one's perspective, it's clear that Jada's book has sparked discussions and raised questions about the boundaries between personal and public life in the realm of celebrity.

