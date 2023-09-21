worthy
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Fires Back At Critics Of Her Memoir, "Worthy"Jada Pinkett Smith has responded to Ana Navarro's recent comments about her new book on "The View."By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Reveals Why She Didn't Name August Alsina In Her MemoirJada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina met back in 2015 through her son, Jaden.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicRick Ross Shares Thoughts On Jada Pinkett Smith And Her Memior: "Come On Jada, Chill Out Baby""I don't think I agree with Jada Pinkett. To me, she's psychologically lost and needs some counseling."By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Speaks Out On Her SexualityJada Pinkett Smith says that, while she's experimented with women, she's not gay.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett & Will Smith Are Considering Writing A Book Together"There’s definitely other books to come," Jada says.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Reflects On Dealing With "Bouts Of Depression"Jada Pinkett Smith has a new book dropping next week.By Cole Blake
- MusicJada Pinkett Smith Slammed After Sharing Footage Of Tupac Rapping Will Smith SongTo promote her new memoir, Jada Pinkett Smith shared throwback footage of her and Tupac rapping along to DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince's "Parents Just Don't Understand."By Aron A.