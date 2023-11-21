Jada Pinkett Smith Fires Back At Critics Of Her Memoir, "Worthy"

Jada Pinkett Smith has responded to critics of her new memoir, Worthy. Appearing on The Breakfast Club, she took particular aim at Ana Navarro, who slammed the book during a recent episode of The View. Navarro accused Jada of intentionally embarrassing her husband, Will Smith, for book sales. She said at the time: "I don't wanna read the book. I don't wanna give them another dime for her emasculating and embarrassing him to everybody in the world."

"Well, I think if she took time to read the book, you know? I think that, if you wanna just read headlines, I could see how that could be confusing," Jada said in response. "But the book is right here." She added that everyone has "a right to their opinions" and claimed "anybody who's saying that hasn't really done their homework."

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 12: Jada speaks onstage at An Evening With Jada Pinkett Smith In Conversation With Lena Waithe during the 2023 Miami Book Fair at Miami Dade College on November 12, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images)

Writing about her marriage to Will Smith in Worthy, Jada explains that the two consider their relationship "transparent" instead of "open." "As long as we had each other's trust, we could work through anything," she says. "The solution then was to create an agreement to help build that trust by which we would never be in a position to lie to each other." Check out her comments on The Breakfast Club below.

Jada Pinkett Smith Discusses "Worthy"

Jada released Worthy back in October, making numerous headlines with revelations from the book. Perhaps the most noteworthy was that she and Will secretly split in 2016. She also reflected on the infamous Oscars slap, in which Will attacked Chris Rock for offending Jada. Additionally, she discussed her friendship with 2Pac and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Will and Jada Pinkett Smith on HotNewHipHop.

