Jada Pinkett Smith’s 3 Highest-Grossing Movies

Jada Pinkett Smith's illustrious career in Hollywood is marked by a diverse range of roles showcasing her exceptional actress range. She has consistently proven her versatility, from lending her voice to beloved animated characters to portraying strong, complex women in action-packed films and comedies. This journey has made her a household name and contributed to some of the most financially successful films in recent times. Her ability to adapt to various genres while bringing depth and authenticity to her characters speaks volumes of her talent and appeal in the film industry.

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted is the third installment in the Madagascar series. It is a pinnacle of animated box office success, with a worldwide gross of $746,921,271. In this vibrant and humorous adventure, Jada Pinkett Smith reprised her role as Gloria, the energetic and kind-hearted hippopotamus. Her voice work brought a unique blend of warmth and spiritedness to the character, resonating with audiences of all ages. The film's success is also a testament to its broad appeal. Pinkett Smith's performance was pivotal in making Gloria a memorable and beloved character in the animation world. This role further underscores her versatility and ability to connect with audiences through diverse mediums.

Bad Moms (2016)

In Bad Moms is a 2016 comedy that grossed $180,485,601 globally. Jada Pinkett Smith showcased her talent in a different light, playing the character Stacy. This role saw her in a more grounded yet humorously sharp setting, contrasting with her previous animated and action roles. Her portrayal of Stacy, a seemingly perfect but complex mother, added a layer of sophistication and relatability to the film.

Pinkett Smith's foray into the comedic genre highlighted her adaptability as an actress. It also showed her ability to resonate with audiences in a more modern, everyday context. Bad Moms became a cultural touchstone for its humorous yet authentic representation of motherhood. Pinkett Smith's performance is a key component of its success.

The Matrix Resurrections (2021)

In The Matrix Resurrections Is the latest chapter of the groundbreaking sci-fi franchise. Jada Pinkett Smith returned as Niobe, contributing to the film's global earnings of $159,197,755. Her portrayal in the 2021 sequel brought depth and gravitas to the role. It reflected the passage of time and the evolution of her character. Pinkett Smith's return to the Matrix Universe was more than just a nostalgic nod. It was a critical link to the original trilogy, blending the past with the new narrative. Her performance demonstrated her capability to delve into more complex, mature roles. It further solidified her as a dynamic force in Hollywood.