Will Smith Proclaims His Love For Jada Pinkett Smith After Surprising Her On Book Tour

Will Smith made a surprise appearance at Jada Pinkett Smith's book tour stop in Baltimore this week. The actor and singer took to the stage to profess his love for Jada, who recently claimed they had been separated for seven years. “I just really wanted to come out and just be here and hold it down for you the way you have held it down for me. We have had a very, very long and tumultuous [relationship]. We call it ‘brutiful.’ It was brutal and beautiful at the same time,” Smith said as Jada attempted to hold back her emotions.

However, Smith wasn't done yet. “As I stand here before you today, I am happier than I’ve ever been in my entire life. I have achieved every single thing I have ever wanted in my entire life. There is not one thing left that I desire in this world — all of the awards, all of the money, the family — everything I’ve ever dreamed,” Smith added. He also referred to his relationship with Jada as a "sloppy public experiment in unconditional love."

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Revelations Leave Rick Ross Rethinking Marriage

How Did Jada And Will Get Together?

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

Elsewhere, Jada also recently revealed the true story of how she and Will ended up together. "We had gone out with friends about a year before. And then he calls me and he's like 'Hey, I'm in Baltimore. I'm leaving LA. I'm actually here at the moment overseeing the renovations. Let's meet up." Pinkett Smith went on to reveal that she found the assertiveness "sexy" but also acknowledged that this was at the time when Smith was divorcing his first wife. Sheree Zampino.

The Smiths would be married in 1997. The long-standing story they have put out prior to this revelation was that they met when Jada auditioned for a role as Will's girlfriend on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Along with the revelation that they have been separated for the best part of a decade, Jada has also revealed several affairs she has had.

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Says 2Pac & Will Smith Would’ve Become “Really Good Friends”

[via]