Jada Pinkett Smith Says 2Pac & Will Smith Would’ve Become “Really Good Friends”

Jada Pinkett Smith says she believes 2Pac would've become "really good friends" with Will Smith had he survived the 1996 shooting that took his life at the age of 25. Jada discussed her relationship with the late rapper during an interview with Jay Shetty for his podcast On Purpose. The comments come as Jada has been candidly discussing the state of her marriage to Will Smith in various interviews while promoting her new book, Worthy.

“If ‘Pac had survived Vegas, he and Will would’ve ended up being really good friends,” Pinkett Smith said. “They would’ve had a lot to offer each other. Funny enough, Will was the only person when I started dating him, ‘Pac never said anything.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 17: Jada Pinkett Smith visits SiriusXM Studios on October 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Jada added that normally 'Pac would always complain about the men she dated. She recalled: “If I dated anybody else, ‘Pac had something to say. He didn’t think anybody was good enough, which I understand. But when I started dating Will, he didn’t say anything. Which meant to me, in his own way, he approved. He didn’t say anything. Not a word, which made me believe he approved.” Check out Jada's full comments on 2Pac and Will Smith below.

2Pac & Will Smith "would’ve been really good friends," says Jada Pinkett Smith via: @jayshetty pic.twitter.com/juupRkoA56 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 17, 2023

The latest comments come after Jada recently labeled 2Pac her "soulmate" during an interview with Rolling Out. While later speaking with Fat Joe, she clarified that their relationship was never a romantic one and they were just close friends. “People make too many assumptions because I be trying to keep stuff close to the chest,” she said as noted by HipHopDX. “We were never together. And people when they read the book, they’ll see how deep our friendship was.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Will and Jada's relationship on HotNewHipHop.

