Jada Pinkett Smith Claims 2Pac Also Suffered From Alopecia

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, Jada Pinkett Smith reflected on her relationship with the late Tupac Shakur. According to the actress and talk show host, the two of them had plenty of things in common, including alopecia. She revealed that his condition was even more severe than her own, and began after a violent encounter with police.

The performer was arrested for jaywalking near the Oakland Police Department in California when things went south. The encounter led him to sue the department, and the case was later settled. "I don't think Tupac ever talked about the alopecia he suffered from," she described. “After he was in Northern California with the police officers that beat him up, he started losing his hair. And his alopecia patterns were far more extreme than mine.”

Jada Pinkett Smith On 2Pac's Alopecia

American actress Jada Pinkett Smith with American rapper Tupac Shakur, 1996. (Photo by Mychal Watts/WireImage)

“I don't think Pac ever talked about his alopecia, but he also looked really good with a bald head,” Smith adds. “But that was during a time and during an era that you wouldn't — he just wouldn't talk about it.” Smith has been an advocate for those suffering from alopecia since she went public with her condition in 2018. She believes that 2Pac would do the same if he had gotten the chance.

“I'm sure if [Shakur] were alive today, he would," she shared. "I'm glad that I've had the opportunity and we'll continue to have the opportunity to talk about how alopecia affects me,” Smith explains. “And I'm just hoping that it'll give people the freedom to talk about how and just not have shame around it and not to have such a stigma. And there's a lot of shame around alopecia.” What do you think of Jada Pinkett Smith revealing that 2Pac had alopecia too? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Jada Pinkett Smith and 2Pac.

