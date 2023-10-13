Chris Rock “Frustrated” With Jada Pinkett Smith Name-Dropping Him While Promoting New Book

When Will Smith struck Chris Rock across the face during the 2022 Oscars, we knew the conversation on the incident would last awhile. However, we didn't think that "The Slap" would still be a topic of conversation all this time later, as we move toward 2024. The infamous pop culture moment has once again become a burning topic amid the release of Jada Pinkett Smith's new book. Earlier this week, the mother of two shockingly confirmed that she and The Fresh Prince actor have been living separate lives since 2016, prompting many to once again ponder what provoked Will to slap his fellow creative.

As she promotes her book, Jada has been on a press tour, answering burning questions about Will, Chris, and many of the other important figures in her life. "I'll say that several times I've had my feelings hurt, for sure. I've had my feelings hurt a lot by [Rock]," The Matrix actress shared during a recent interview. "But at the end of the day, too, being in the spotlight, it comes with the territory." In the memoir, Jada specifically recalls an instance during which the South Carolina native asked her out on a date after hearing about her separation from Will. Apparently this, along with her various other name-drops, have left Rock feeling "frustrated."

Chris Rock Isn't Here for Jada Pinkett Smith's Press Tour

"Chris has said his piece on the entire Will Smith slap, but now with these new revelations from Jada that she and Will have been living separate lives it is just another WTF moment in the whole saga from these past few years between Chris, her, and Will," an insider dished to Daily Mail. "He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it is back in the limelight, and it's just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront."

Besides her unconventional marriage to Will, readers of Jada Pinkett Smith's memoir have also been burning with curiosity about her relationship with Tupac. The pair had a complicated bond, with the Madagascar voice actress calling him her soulmate, confirming that there was no romantic chemistry between them, and revealing that he proposed to her while behind bars, all in different interviews. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

