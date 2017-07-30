frustration
- Pop CultureChris Rock "Frustrated" With Jada Pinkett Smith Name-Dropping Him While Promoting New BookAs you may recall, the comedian didn't hold back when discussing Jada during his comedy special in the months after "The Slap."By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsDonald Trump Gets Tilted After Sinking Golf Ball In The Water"I hate this f***ing hole."By Alexander Cole
- SneakersKanye West's Yeezy Slides Had Twitter In A State Of FrustrationFans had a lot of trouble getting their hands on a pair of Yeezy Slides.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBrowns Waive Safety After Threatening To Kill Critics On Twitter & IGYou can't be doing that.By Alexander Cole
- SportsKyrie Irving Blames The Media For His Recent FrustrationsKyrie is fed up with the news cycle.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTrippie Redd Calls It Quits On Travis Scott's "Astroworld" Tour: ReportTrippie Redd is reportedly very frustrated with the tour's production.By Aron A.
- MusicIggy Azalea Isn't Letting Anyone Ruin Her "Creative Happy Space"Iggy ain't letting no one spoil her happiness. By Chantilly Post
- SportsLeBron James Says He Played With A Broken Hand Since Game 2 Of FinalsLeBron James punched a bulletin board after Game One.By Devin Ch
- SportsTristan Thompson Fined $25k By NBA, Flagrant Foul ReducedTristan Thompson activated for Game Two,By Devin Ch
- SportsKevin Love Won't Face Discipline For Entering Court In Game OneKevin Love activated for Game Two.By Devin Ch
- SportsTristan Thompson & Kevin Love Could Face Suspensions For Game One ScuffleBoth players defend their right to protest.By Devin Ch
- MusicYBN Nahmir's High School Principal Blocks Him From Attending GraduationYBN Nahmir launches #LetNahmirWalk to see his hand raised with the senior class.By Devin Ch
- LifeRihanna's Fenty Lingerie Launch Is Leaving Fans FrustratedRihanna's new line of lingerie is too popular for its own good. By Matthew Parizot
- MixtapesMick Jenkins Explores Creative Process with "or more; the frustration" EPMick Jenkins continues his "or more" series.By Milca P.
- LifeSnapchat's Newest Update Is Being Dragged All Over TwitterThe latest update has left fans of the app confused and a tad frustrated.
By David Saric
- MusicLupe Fiasco Thinks Kendrick & SZA’s Artwork For “All The Stars” Looks Too Much Like HisIn a series of deleted tweets, Lupe Fiasco wasn't too happy about Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "All The Stars" cover art resembling his own so much.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicSZA: Record Company "Took My Hard Drive From Me"SZA details the reasons behind "Ctrl" delay.By Matt F