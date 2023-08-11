Jada Pinkett Smith Shows Off Her Hair Growth Amid Alopecia Journey

Jada Pinkett Smith recently took to social media to share some selfies. The two selfies document the actress and talk show host’s hair growth amid her alopecia journey. She previously revealed that she was diagnosed with the condition in 2018, and has struggled with it ever since. It appears as though she’s done well at embracing it, however, stunning in her latest photos.

“This here hair is act’n like it’s try’n a make a come back [sic]. Still have some trouble spots but — we’ll see,” she wrote on her Instagram earlier this week. “Slide 1: Past. Slide 2: Present.” The first photo she shared features her sporting a close-shaven look. In the next slide, her hair is bleached, and appears a bit longer. As expected, fans rushed to her comments section to share their thoughts. One Instagram user notes that she looks “Radiantly beautiful through and through.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals Her Hair Is Trying To Make A “Comeback”

In a previous episode of her show, Red Table Talk, Jada Pinkett Smith detailed the frightening experience of losing her hair. “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’” She continued, “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear.”

Famously, Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair also acted as the bud of one of Chris Rock’s jokes at the 2022 Oscars. He joked that the beauty would play “G.I. Jane,” leading to “the slap heard round the world.” Her husband, Will Smith, made his way to the stage and hit Rock in the face before returning to his seat. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f*cking mouth,” he repeatedly told Rock. For obvious reasons, the situation sparked a lot of controversy, but it also fortunately worked to shed light on alopecia.

