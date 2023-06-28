The Smith family appears to have found a newfound appreciation for psychedelic substances. According to Jaden Smith, his mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, introduced psychedelics to the family. Per Essence, the entrepreneur and artist appeared as a guest speaker at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver. During his appearance, he opened up about his experience with psychedelic substances. He explained that it was his mother who initially helped introduce him to hallucinogens. “I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” he said.

Jaden explained that his mother had already uncovered the benefits of psychedelics. From there, she shared her discoveries with the rest of the family. “It was just her for a really, really long time. And then, eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways,” he explained. Jaden said that it’s helped him in many ways. From his own ventures to how he approaches his philanthropic work and his personal relationships. Ultimately, Jaden has found the use of hallucinogens as an incredibly useful tool in his life.

Read More: Wiz Khalifa Is Starting A Shrooms & Psychedelics Wellness Brand

Jaden Details Psychedelic Use

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 20: Jaden Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 20, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jaden, specifically, explained how the use of psychedelics helped his relationships with his brother and sister. “Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past,” he said. “But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the (psychedelic) experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful.”

He also added that it’s helped him work out issues without having to resort to tense conflict. “It will actually help us to open up our minds to get out of the old ways of thinking that got us into lots of these arguments and open it up so that it just releases and makes room for you to work it out and massage it out until it’s completely gone,” he said. Psychedelics remain a popular topic, one that’s gained support in states like Colorado and Oregon. The former has actually legalized psilocybin, DMT, and mescalin.

Read More: NYC “Psychedelic Medicine” Clinic Offering Ketamine Therapy