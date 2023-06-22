New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has publicly advocated for the legalization of psychedelics. He did so at a conference hosted by the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies, the US’ largest psychedelics advocacy group. Rodgers is famous for his use of psychedelic substances, notably Ayahuasca.

“Is it not ironic that the things that actually expand your mind are illegal and the things that keep you in the lower chakras and d*mb you down have been legal for centuries?” said Rodgers, who is also a prominent anti-vaxxer. Later, speaking with podcaster Aubrey Marcus, Rodgers pointed to his usage of Ayahuasca during the 2019 season.

“You know, it’s going to be hard to cancel me, because, you know, the previous year, 26 touchdowns, four interceptions. We had a good season. Ayahuasca, 48 touchdowns, five interceptions, MVP. What are you going to say?” Rodgers argued.

Rodgers Speaks On Acceptance Of Psychedelics

DENVER, COLORADO – JUNE 21: NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers participates in a talk with author Aubrey Marcus as part of Psychedelic Science 2023 in the Bellcor Theatre of the Colorado Convention Center on June 21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Rodgers’ comments come after voters in Colorado chose to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms, becoming the second state to do so after Oregon. While advocates claim that psychedelics have proven effective in the treatment of PTSD. However, medical experts argue that more research is needed to better understand the efficacy and side effects of the substances.

However, Rodgers firmly believes in their positive properties. “The response from other people in the sports industry has been incredible. To see basketball players and baseball players and surfers, entertainers and my own teammates and colleagues across the league reach out and either share their story about their own medicine journey or ask to be a part of an upcoming one was pretty special.”

Furthermore, Rodgers also slammed his critics and detractors. “Because I guarantee you all these bums who want to come after me online about my experience and stuff, they’ve never tried it,” he added. “They’re the perfect people for it. We need to get these people taking it.”

Not Rodgers’ First Controversial Opinion

This Deshone Kizer interview by Adam Breneman has some absolutely buck-wild stories about Aaron Rodgers and conspiracies https://t.co/lr2gsjdiIn pic.twitter.com/Pp4Wm2Meq4 — Arif Hasan, but NFL 🏈 (@ArifHasanNFL) November 29, 2022

Advocating for psychedelics is far from Rodgers’ first controversial opinion. As mentioned, the veteran quarterback became one of the most prominent critics of vaccines in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Aaron Rodgers also harbors some debatable beliefs about 9/11.

According to Deshone Kizer, who backed up Rodgers in Green Bay in 2018, Rodgers is very interested in conspiracy theories. “Do you believe in 9/11?” Kizer claims Rodgers asked him during one hangout. Kizer made his claims in 2022 during an interview with Adam Breneman. This is not to say that Rodgers is an out-and-out 9/11 truther, but regardless.

Furthermore, Rodgers will make his Jets debut on September 11. The Jets are headlining a Monday Night Football matchup with the division-rival Buffalo Bills. The Bills are the team to beat in the AFC East and have won the division three years in a row. However, many pundits believe that the addition of Rodgers immediately makes the Jets a contender this year.

