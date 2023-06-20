Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the history of the NBA. Overall, he has two NBA titles, and he has the potential to win more. Moreover, his Phoenix Suns just traded for Bradley Beal, which is certainly a huge move. In football, someone who is comparable to Durant is Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers has one Super Bowl and is now going to the New York Jets where he hopes to turn the team around. These upcoming seasons are going to be extremely crucial for both of them, and fans cannot wait to see them.

As it turns out, both Kevin Durant and Aaron Rodgers actually linked up with one another. We know this because of a post that was made on the Proactive Sports Performance Instagram account. In the photo down below, you can see KD and Rodgers on a basketball court together, shaking hands. It was a bit weird to see these two together, although it does make sense that they would have a mutual respect for one another.

Kevin Durant And Aaron Rodgers In The Lab

For Aaron Rodgers, this has been one of his busiest offseasons in a long time. He is now a member of the Jets, and he has had to partake in workouts and OTAs. Overall, no one knows what to expect from Rodgers and the Jets. This could either work out extremely well, or it could be a disaster. There is almost no in-between here. As for KD, the Suns are going to have lofty expectations for next season, even if their bench is pretty non-existent.

Either way, fans are going to get a lot of entertainment and storylines out of these two once September rolls around. If they can both win a title, then perhaps this link-up will be considered the catalyst for all of it. Let us know what you think of all of this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

