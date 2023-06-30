Jada Pinkett Smith Is Confident "Red Table Talk" Will Make A Comeback

Jada Pinkett Smith recently hinted that her talk show Red Table Talk will be making a return. In an interview with PEOPLE, Smith claimed the show is “definitely coming back.” She also discussed her upcoming memoir, “Worthy,” which is scheduled to come out in October. She went on to tease plans for the show’s return.

“We’ve had a couple platforms reach out to us,” Smith revealed. “And we have some interesting avenues that we’re looking at now. You know me, I’m always looking for the next innovative thing.” She continued, “Actually, there’s one idea that we have in mind that I’m kind of excited about that will probably be happening, maybe, close to the release of the book.” Smith says, “We’ve got some really interesting stuff happening with [Red Table Talk]. I’m excited about that journey as well.”

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Platforms Have Reached Out

Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Build Series to discuss the web TV talk show ‘Red Table Talk’ at Build Studio on January 22, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

Fans can look forward to seeing more from Smith, her daughter Willow, and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris soon. Recently, her son Jaden shared some other interesting news when he appeared as a guest speaker at the Psychedelic Science conference. He revealed that it was his mother who introduced hallucinogens to their family.

“It was just her for a really, really long time. And then, eventually it just trickled and evolved and everybody found it in their own ways,” the 24-year-old explained. He also went on to share that psychedelic substances have been a powerful tool in his life. Jaden even claimed that they’ve assisted him in improving his relationships with his siblings. “Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past,” he explained. “The level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the (psychedelic) experiences and outside of the experiences,” he continued, “has been something that’s profound and beautiful.”

