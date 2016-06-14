When you’re releasing platinum selling bangers at the age of ten, it’s safe to say you’ve got a promising future ahead of you. Willow Smith, Will and Jada’s daughter, released her debut track “Whip My Hair” in 2010 on Jay-Z’s newly formed Roc Nation label, and it was an instant classic.

Where to go from there?

For Willow, the infinite possibilities of the you-niverse can be overwhelming, yet explored each and every day. The inner self is connected to millennia of human interstellar experience, and the cycles of creation and destruction must be embraced in one’s own artistic output.

Does that mean we can expect more music soon?

Unclear. What we do know is that whatever the public does get from this 15-year-old spiritual leader will be entertaining, cutting edge, and might save us from ourselves.