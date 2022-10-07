Willow Smith has made music within plenty of different subgenres over the years. The artist has been keen on experimenting, although for now, Willow seems occupied with the world of pop punk. It is a genre that is making a big comeback right now, and Willow is making sure she is part of that movement.

On the new album <COPINGMECHANISM>, Smith delivers an 11-track pop punk album that has elements of straight-up pop, some metal, and even industrial music. The production here is on point as we get solid guitar work that is mixed in with electronic drums and even some synths for good measure. The mix of aesthetics makes for a refreshing album, and overall, Willow does a nice job of navigating the instrumentals with some inspired singing.

You can give the brand-new Willow project a listen, down below. As always, keep it locked to HNHH for more music releases from the hip-hop world.

Tracklist: