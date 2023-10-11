Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She & Will Smith “Live Separately”: Fans React

Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed that she and her husband, Will Smith, have been living “separately" since 2016 during an interview on Wednesday’s episode of the Today show. Pinkett explained that she was not "ready yet" to make the announcement before now. The comments sparked a fervor of reactions from fans on social media.

“[We were] still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people,” Pinkett explained. “And we hadn’t figured that out.” From there, she recalled: “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.” She added that they considered getting a legal divorce but decided against it. She said: “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith At The Premiere Of "Emancipation"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Will Smith (L) and Jada Pinkett. Smith (R) attend the premiere of Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" at Regency Village Theatre on November 30. 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

In a separate interview with PEOPLE published on Wednesday, Pinkett noted that she and Smith are still trying to work out what their relationship will look like. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together,” she noted. “We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

Fans React To Jada Pinkett Smith's Revelation

The comments sparked criticism from fans of Will Smith. "At this point you gotta wonder what it is Will Smith did that makes Jada wake up like once every three weeks with the intention of embarrassing this man," one wrote. Another added: "Will Smith don’t be bothering nobody than here come Jada telling the world every few months things about they relationship that we don’t need to hear." Check out more responses below.

At this point you gotta wonder what it is Will Smith did that makes Jada wake up like once every three weeks with the intention of embarrassing this man https://t.co/0J3fWRRaMn — Ill-Dressed Elbow (@tyquta) October 11, 2023 Will Smith don’t be bothering nobody than here come Jada telling the world every few months things about they relationship that we don’t need to hear — The Hood Therapist (@OhhMar24) October 11, 2023 I feel like they’ve both been telling us this for the past few years now but no, people still want to act like they cheated on each other and Jada is the devil https://t.co/Z6Q5AHTUs8 — Kar (@karlogan_) October 11, 2023 Jada Pinket Smith when it comes to being the worst woman in history pic.twitter.com/p8IOYVfWU2 — 𝕶𝖍𝖞 ☄︎ (@xkhyamix) October 11, 2023 Jada's emotionally abusive & it's been sickening to watch. If she's not telling the world that Will never, "satisfied her in bed," bragging about cheating on him, berating him for defending her against Chris Rock, etc, she's figuring out ways to embarrass this man. Deplorable https://t.co/bPgtWtgbRy — kelcie (@Kelcie_XOTWOD) October 11, 2023 Me counting all the times Jada woke up and chose to embarrass will smith pic.twitter.com/99mSXHDhJ8 — Danny (@dannywontmiss) October 11, 2023

Read More: Funk Flex On Jada Pinkett Smith: “This Is The Worst Type Of Woman!”

[Via]