Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She & Will Smith “Live Separately”: Fans React

Fans of Will Smith aren’t happy with Jada Pinkett Smith after her latest comments on their relationship.

BYCole Blake
Jada Pinkett Smith Reveals She & Will Smith “Live Separately”: Fans React

Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed that she and her husband, Will Smith, have been living “separately" since 2016 during an interview on Wednesday’s episode of the Today show. Pinkett explained that she was not "ready yet" to make the announcement before now. The comments sparked a fervor of reactions from fans on social media.

“[We were] still trying to figure out between the two of us how to be in partnership, right, and in regards to how do we present that to people,” Pinkett explained. “And we hadn’t figured that out.” From there, she recalled: “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.” She added that they considered getting a legal divorce but decided against it. She said: “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Read More: Jada Pinkett Smith Says She & Will Smith Have Been Separated Since 2016

Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith At The Premiere Of "Emancipation"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 30: Will Smith (L) and Jada Pinkett. Smith (R) attend the premiere of Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" at Regency Village Theatre on November 30. 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

In a separate interview with PEOPLE published on Wednesday, Pinkett noted that she and Smith are still trying to work out what their relationship will look like. “We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together,” she noted. “We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

Fans React To Jada Pinkett Smith's Revelation

The comments sparked criticism from fans of Will Smith. "At this point you gotta wonder what it is Will Smith did that makes Jada wake up like once every three weeks with the intention of embarrassing this man," one wrote. Another added: "Will Smith don’t be bothering nobody than here come Jada telling the world every few months things about they relationship that we don’t need to hear." Check out more responses below.

Read More: Funk Flex On Jada Pinkett Smith: “This Is The Worst Type Of Woman!”

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.