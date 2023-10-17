DJ Akademiks Theorizes Jada Pinkett Smith Has CTE

DJ Akademiks says he believes that Jada Pinkett Smith may have CTE after her latest comments on 2Pac and her marriage to Will Smith. Akademiks discussed Jada and Will’s relationship during a recent livestream that he’s since shared on Instagram. Jada had described 2Pac as her true “soulmate” during an interview with Rolling Out while promoting her new book, Worthy.

“You gotta check Jada Pinkett brain for CTE too,” Akademiks began. “The way she’s talking about 2Pac, she must be into some necrophilia shit. If you don’t know what that is, that’s a sick infatuation with possibly having sex with a goddamn dead person. She’s doing too much here.”

Despite describing 2Pac as her “soulmate,” Jada clarified that she didn’t view him in a romantic light. “If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think 'Pac and I have traveled a few together. You know, in various forms," Jada said at the time. "It was like God made us that way, It was like, look, I'm going to put y'all together, right? Y'all are going to be a dynamic duo. But I'm going to tell you right now, I'm going to make it so y'all are not going to be able to get together 'cause that just wasn't the purpose." Check out Akademiks' reaction to the comments below.

DJ Akademiks Slams Jada Pinkett Smith

Akademiks isn’t the only one to criticize Jada’s comments on 2Pac. On Tuesday, 50 Cent also trolled her for the remarks, sharing an edited photo of the actress with 2Pac from the night of his death. Be on the lookout for further updates on Will and Jada’s relationship on HotNewHipHop.

