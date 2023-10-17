50 Cent Trolls Jada Pinkett Smith Over 2Pac Comments

50 Cent trolled Jada Pinkett Smith on Instagram, Tuesday, sharing an edited photo of the actress with 2Pac from the night of his death. The post comes after Jada described Pac as her “soulmate” during an interview with Rolling Out while promoting her new book, Worthy.

“Thug Life, Jada in New York looking for puffy. LOL you think you gonna get away with this,” 50 Cent captioned the photo of Jada Pinkett Smith. Fans shared plenty of laughs in response to the clip. “Why are u so evil your day is coming,” one user commented. Another wrote: “Puffy looking at this punching the air rn.” Others shared laughing emojis and praised 50's editing skills.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 21: Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attends the premiere of Disney's "Aladdin" at El Capitan Theatre on May 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

As for Jada’s comments on 2Pac, she described him as her “soulmate” and referred to them as a “dyanmic duo.” “If there is such a thing as past lives, I definitely think 'Pac and I have traveled a few together. You know, in various forms," Jada said at the time. She added that their relationship wasn’t romantic. "It was like God made us that way," she said." It was like, look, I'm going to put y'all together, right? Y'all are going to be a dynamic duo. But I'm going to tell you right now, I'm going to make it so y'all are not going to be able to get together 'cause that just wasn't the purpose." Check out 50 Cent's post about Jada below.

50 Cent Trolls Jada Pinkett Smith

Jada has been openly discussing her relationship with Will Smith in several new interviews. At one point, she revealed that the two privately separated in 2016 and no longer refer to each other as “husband” and “wife.”

