Jada Pinkett Smith Thinks She’ll “Take Care” Of Will Smith In Old Age, Was “Hurt” By Chris Rock’s Oscars Slap Jokes

During a recent interview, Jada Pinkett Smith opened up about her relationship with her husband, Will Smith. She revealed that the two of them have actually been separated for quite some time, and kept their split a secret from the public. According to her, they've led "completely separate lives" since 2016.

She went on to describe how the two of them continue to have a "deep love" for one another, despite no longer being "romantically together." While their end goal was to eventually divorce, she claims it never "felt right" for them. "We don't know why. But here we are," she says. Though they're taking some time to figure out what's next for their relationship, Jada believes they'll reunite at some point in the future. She spoke about her beliefs during a chat with The Times recently, claiming that she thinks her estranged husband will need someone to care for him. "I think eventually we will [live together again.] I really do," she explained. "Will's getting old. I'm staying quite young, but it's getting apparent to me that he's gonna need someone to take care of him."

Will And Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Jada's revelation that she and Will are no longer an item came as a shock to fans, particularly considering his outburst at the 2022 Oscars. Famously, comedian Chris Rock made a joke about Jada's appearance, which led her husband to slap him in the face. She opened up about the aftermath of the incident with The New York Times recently, revealing that the entire situation was confusing and painful for her. Rock joked about the slap in his comedy special Selective Outrage, which Jada says "hurt."

"I remember my heart piercing, my heart cracking, and I remember my feelings being so hurt," she explained. "And then I remember being able to smile and wish him well at the same time." What do you think of Jada Pinkett Smith's response to Chris Rock joking about Will Smith slapping him at the 2022 Oscars? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Jada Pinkett Smith.

