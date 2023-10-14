Funny Marco Leaks Jada Pinkett Smith DMs, She Doesn’t Want To Discuss Film

Jada Pinkett Smith is an incredibly sought-after name in the media these days, with bombshell interview after bombshell interview. Of course, this all seems like a calculated press run given the release of her new book, but it all feels scandalous nonetheless. Moreover, a lot of this revolves around the actress' relationship with Will Smith, which is a lot different than what people assumed over the past few years. Still, other media figures like Funny Marco have other questions, like what happened with the money in her 1996 film Set It Off. Unfortunately, it looks like these alternative approaches won't get you in her good graces.

Furthermore, Funny Marco recently leaked some DMs between him and Jada Pinkett Smith. Apparently, he wants to coordinate an interview with her, which she isn't opposed to at all and might actually result in a lighter conversation. However, the comedian and YouTube started off by asking about her movie, which if you didn't know, ends with her with her share of a robbery payout. Apparently, this isn't the best way to get the Baltimore native on board with a conversation.

Jada Pinkett Smith & Funny Marco's DMs

"We need to talk," Funny Marco began his direct message to Jada Pinkett Smith via Instagram. "And what did you do with that money from set it off ?" Then, Tupac's "soulmate" responded in a pretty amicable way... at least, at first. "Listen, I don't mind talking to you," she replied on the social media platform. "...But I won't be answering questions about a damn movie Marco." Afterwards, he ended up posting a screenshot of this interaction on IG, leaving behind a conciliatory and taken-aback message. "I just want to talk @jadapinkettsmith sorry about the movie."

Meanwhile, do you think that this interview, despite this rough start, might end up happening soon? Do you think there's more that the 52-year-old wants to reveal and come clean about in her personal life or would this be a more casual conversation? However you may feel, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and more updates on Jada Pinkett Smith and Funny Marco.

