comedy special
- TVDave Chappelle Takes Aim At Trans Community & Disabled People In New Netflix Special"Tonight, I'm doing all handicapped jokes," Dave Chappelle declares in his special, "They're not as organized as the gays and I love punching down."By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish DUI Blamed For Sudden Cancelation Of Kevin Hart ShowHart's comedy special was suddenly moved from December 15 to June 2024.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDave Chappelle's New Netflix Special Drops On New Year's EveThe untitled special is Chappelle's first since 2021.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsJada Pinkett Smith Thinks She'll "Take Care" Of Will Smith In Old Age, Was "Hurt" By Chris Rock's Oscars Slap Jokes"It's getting apparent to me that he's gonna need someone to take care of him," Jada Pinkett Smith says.By Caroline Fisher
- TVChris Rock’s Michael Jackson Pedophile Joke Slammed By King Of Pop's NephewThe South Carolina-born comedian is also facing backlash over his jokes about Meghan Markle and Jada Pinkett Smith.By Hayley Hynes
- TVChris Rock Calls Out Meghan Markle For "Racist" Royal Family Accusations: "Just Some In-Law Shit"The 58-year-old made his stand up return on Saturday (March 4) night, though he's been receiving mixed reviews so far.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureChris Rock Mocks Will Smith During Comedy Special, Twitter ReactsIn addition to the infamous Oscars slap, Rock also took aim at Smith's interview with wife Jada about her affair.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChris Rock To Perform First-Ever Live Netflix Special: ReportThis will surely break the internet as fans are hoping he'll address his Oscars controversy involving Will Smith.By Erika Marie
- TVChris Redd Of "SNL" Bruised After Brutal Attack Outside Comedy ClubThe comedy star has a few injuries to show from the assault, but he's still grateful and in good spirits.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVMo'Nique Reveals Upcoming Netflix Comedy Special After Settling Discrimination SuitThe "Prescious" actress revealed at the same time that she and director Lee Daniels have something in the works.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJay-Z Defends Dave Chappelle, Labels Him "Super Brave & Super Genius"Jay-Z says that Dave Chappelle is "super brave and super genius."By Cole Blake
- TVDave Chappelle Is Irritated By Morgan Freeman's Narration In "The Closer" TrailerChappelle’s five-year run of stand-up specials with Netflix will come to a close this week. By Angela Savage
- GramKevin Hart Can't Believe Complaints About Baby's "Zero F*cks Given" OnesieHe dressed his newborn in an outfit to promote his Netflix special.By Erika Marie
- TVDan Crenshaw Responds To Pete Davidson Retracting ApologyPete Davidson retracted the apology he made to politician Dan Crenshaw for mocking him on "SNL" during his Netflix special, and Crenshaw has some thoughts.By Lynn S.
- TVPete Davidson Under Fire For "Gay Dude" Joke In Netflix SpecialPete Davidson's stand-up comedy special, "Alive From New York," on Netflix, has been sparking some outrage due to some jokes he makes about gay men.By Lynn S.
- TVPete Davidson Blasts Ariana Grande In Netflix Comedy SpecialPete Davidson slams ex-fiancée Åriana Grande, Republican politician Dan Crenshaw, and more in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special, "Alive From New York."By Lynn S.
- MoviesNetflix's Gay Jesus Film Sparks Backlash: 2 Million Sign Petition For RemovalPeople have taken issue with the film's depiction of their lord and saviour.By Lynn S.
- TVWendy Williams Partners With "50 Central" Producer For Stand Up Comedy SpecialWendy Williams is breaking into comedy. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWanda Sykes Announces New Netflix Comedy Special"Wanda Sykes: Not Normal" is coming soon.By Aida C.
- SocietyKen Jeong's First Netflix Special To Debut On Valentine's DayKen Jeong's coming to Netflix.By Milca P.
- TVEllen Degeneres May Be Quitting Daytime TVThe end of an era?By Brynjar Chapman