SNL star Chris Redd just got a rough fan interaction. He was recently attacked this week outside of the Comedy Cellar by a man with brass knuckles and rushed to the hospital, which have left his nose stitched up and his eyes swollen. TMZ has obtained some photos of Redd’s injuries that they have shared via this article, and the St. Louis native is smiling through the pain.

He actually has a lot to look forward to these days, even after getting beat up in the city. His new comedy special, Why Am I Like This?, releases on HBO Max on November 3rd, which he’s been very excited about on social media. He’s even seemingly made fun of the incident by accompanying promo clips for his special with an iconic clip from the movie Friday: “You got knocked the f**k out, man!”

He’s also been one of the most recognized and approachable SNL comedians as of late, as he was asked for his input on the Pete Davidson-Kim-Kanye debacle and how SNL handles certain issues.

“I’m not making fun of his mental health. You know, I have my mental health issues myself, so I’m very aware of those things,” said Redd. “His irresponsibility of it is what I make fun of… I’ve been on the phone with like our mutual friends and again, when it’s gotten really public and tight, it’s just better not to like put your friend in a weird situation by antagonizing a situation more than you need to.”

Chris now has two black eyes and a stitched-up nose, but TMZ says that they’ve been told he’s in good spirits. On the investigative side of things, police are still combing over surveillance footage from the evening to attempt to identify the attack’s perpetrators. The 37-year-old comedian also lost his Greg Yuna in the incident, although he found it in pieces afterwards.

The assaulted actor has been a part of some iconic SNL sketches in the past few years, such as the Pete Davidson and Gunna-led rap in favor of “short-a** movies” and the skit show’s reenactment of the Will Smith Oscars slap.

We’re glad that Chris Redd has the HBO special to get his mind off the horrible headache he must be having, and stay tuned to HotNewHipHop for more news on the latest comedy specials and SNL happenings you need to know.

