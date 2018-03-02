chris redd
- TVChris Redd Revisits Kanye's "Disrespectful" 2018 Pro-Trump Rant On "SNL"The "SNL" star recalled hearing Ye's dress rehearsal and thinking the rapper was "about to pull some bullsh*t."By Erika Marie
- TVChris Redd Of "SNL" Bruised After Brutal Attack Outside Comedy ClubThe comedy star has a few injuries to show from the assault, but he's still grateful and in good spirits.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVNetflix Adds Feature Following "SNL" Sketch Of Pete Davidson & Gunna's RapThey joked about wanting "short ass movies" and Netflix delivered.By Erika Marie
- TVGunna & Pete Davidson Rap On SNL About Hating Long FilmsThese celebs don't do movies over 90 minutes long.By Lawrencia Grose
- Politics"SNL" Star Chris Redd Speaks On How Pete Davidson Is Handling Kanye West DramaHe suggested that "SNL" won't joke about certain issues because "there is a serious layer to that situation that I just won't make fun of."By Erika Marie
- Music"Saturday Night Live" Honors DMX With A TributeEarl will be remembered forever. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicKid Cudi Joins SNL Cast For Weird & Funny Music Skit About FlutesAnother wacky skit from the SNL cast. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJussie Smollett & Robert Kraft Derided In SNL "Shark Tank" ParodyJohn Mulaney was the host for a raucous edition of SNL last night.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy Praises "SNL" Parody: "I Made To Saturday Night Live"Soulja Boy knows how to take a joke.By Aron A.
- Music"SNL" Clowns Soulja Boy In "Crank Dat 2020" Elections Skit: WatchThe rapper's likeness was featured on the "Weekly Update."By Zaynab
- MusicPete Davidson Parodies Sheck Wes' "Live Sheck Wes" On Saturday Night LiveSNL parodies "Live Sheck Wes" in their homage to Ruth Bader Ginsburg.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj, Quavo, & Lil Dicky Star In New "Madden 19" Clip"Madden 19" continues its streak of amusing, rapper-filled advertisements. By Mitch Findlay
- Politics"Saturday Night Live" Trolls Kanye West's White House Visit In Hysterical New Skit"SNL" was on point with this one. By Karlton Jahmal
- SportsNicki Minaj, Quavo & Lil Dicky Star In Illustrious "Madden 19" Commercial"The legend of Will" as frequented by Lil Dicky & Nicki Minaj.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Turned Into Donald Trump Roast By SNLSaturday Night Live clowns Donald Trump on a remake of Drake's "God's Plan."By Alex Zidel