The list of Kanye West’s most controversial moments is plentiful, and Chris Redd has quite a bit to say. The rapper has always been a prolific figure in the industry, but in recent years, his antics have spelled chaos for pop culture. Over the last few months, we’ve witnessed an unraveling of sorts as West went on a rampage against The Gap and Adidas. Later, his anti-Semitic remarks caused lucrative business partnerships to end.

Although we’re currently swimming in the Kanye West controversy, Redd is taking us back to an infamous moment on Saturday Night Live. It was then that a red, MAGA hat-wearing West was a guest on Season 44 and ranted about his political leanings.

West argued that he was being bullied backstage and while on the microphone, he spoke ill of Democrats. The Rap mogul asserted that Democrats made a “plan” to remove fathers out of Black homes.

“There’s so many times I talk to, like, a white person about this and they say, ‘How could you like Trump? He’s racist,'” he said during his tirade. “Well, if I was concerned about racism, I would’ve moved out of America a long time ago.”

Behind-the-scenes footage shows the bewilderment surrounding Kanye West's bizarre "SNL" rant. https://t.co/i0GsIlXJpN pic.twitter.com/09v5eOOrUB — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) October 2, 2018

Kenan Thompson and Pete Davidson have previously given their perspectives on this viral moment. According to Redd, he overheard the rapper’s dress rehearsal and knew West was “about to pull some bullsh*t.”

Redd spoke extensively with The Daily Beast about what he allegedly witnessed firsthand.

“I’m not about to be on stage for that. I’m not going to entertain this. Like, I’ve been a fan of Kanye my whole life. And I miss the old Kanye,” he recalled telling himself at the time. “He came in there wanting to shoot everybody — verbally — and I just felt that was disrespectful, because we’re all grown adults. And now all of us don’t like you. He just came in there with a chip on his shoulder, ready to talk sh*t.”

Redd also mentioned that he naturally assumes West isn’t a huge fan of his impressions of the Donda hitmaker. “I don’t like what he be saying all the time. So I think we’re even there.”

At the moment, it seems the least of West’s worries is what Redd thinks of him. It was recently shared that Ye is facing a lawsuit from Hip Hop pioneers Boogie Down Productions for sampling a track without permission. Redd, meanwhile, exited SNL during its 2021-2022 season.

